'Smiling Assassin' is prepared for the battle

READY TO GO: Mixed Martial Arts competitior Ken McAndrew is ready for his amateur fight against Danny Atom on Saturday, April 8.

BY THE time Ken McAndrew steps into the octagon at Reign Fighting 3 on Saturday he will have spent the last quarter of a year in preparation.

"You can never be over-prepared," says the man known as the "Smiling Assassin".

McAndrew, of course, is grinning ear to ear as he took some time out to talk about his upcoming bout with Danny Atom.

The 27-year-old former boxer and footballer stepped back into combat sports in November, 2015.

He approached Hervey Bay Jiu Jitsu, and began to train alongside former Australian Lightweight champion Greg 'The Tarantula' Atzori.

"It's been a year and a few months now but I'm lucky to fit the criteria Greg wants for fighting which is training six days a week, and maintaining certain fitness levels," McAndrew said.

"If anyone knows Greg well it's pretty hard to keep up with him."

McAndrew and Atzori were both set to compete at Eternal 24 at Southport.

Atzori was forced to withdraw after a knee injury, and then McAndrew's opponent suffered a minor injury which forced the postponement of their bout.

The Hervey Bay man, who works as a full-time carer for his father, said his last opponent withdrew six days before the scheduled fight.

McAndrew was ready for the March 11 bout, but the delay means he has spent the last four months in preparation.

"Honestly, I don't think you can be over-prepared," he said.

"The extra time is a blessing in disguise. I was ready at Eternal, I was hungry, I'm still hungry, but more time is always better.

"There's no off-season when you train with Greg."

Atom and McAndrew will lock horns at the Mansfield Tavern on April 8, as part of Reign Fighting's third event.

"I'm feeling good, I've got a good balance of cardio and strength at the moment," he said.

"I've competed twice before, getting close to that win, finding my feet in there.

"I'm feeling really good, and I'm looking forward to getting in and showing what I can do."