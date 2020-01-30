Smiling bikie pleads guilty to bashing sex offender

A REBELS bikie has pleaded guilty to bashing a notorious child sex offender in a shower block at the Adelaide Watch House.

Bradley Daniele's lawyer told the court that a police officer working in the Remand Centre had pointed out sex offender Hamzeh Bahrami the day before the assault.

Daniele, 26, appeared in the Adelaide Magistrates Court via videolink from the Adelaide Remand Centre where he is serving a 13 month, five week sentence for dangerous driving.

The court heard that Daniele had punched Bahrami multiple times in the shower block of the Watch House on April 20, 2019.

Bahrami had been arrested the day before the assault for the sexual abuse of a young girl in a public toilet block at a Blair Athol reserve.

The young victim, who was not known to Bahrami, was tied up and assaulted multiple times by the man.

Daniele's lawyer said reports of the abuse and the subsequent manhunt had been covered extensively by the media.

The lawyer said that a police officer had pointed out Bahrami to Daniele on April 19.

Daniele's father had coached a youth sports team which used the same Blair Athol reserve where the girl was abused.

Daniele's lawyer said that fact "hit home" to his client who had not slept in several days because of conditions in the Watch House.

Daniele posted video footage of the attack online saying he would not stand for the abuse of children.

Despite the viciousness of the attack, Bahrami suffered only minor injuries and continued his shower once Daniele was removed.

The assault came to an end when police entered the block and pepper sprayed both men.

Daniele will be sentenced later today.