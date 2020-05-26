Smiling faces as students head back to school around region

Maryborough State High School – (L) Micah Bufi and Hayden Baker from Year 7 are happy to be joining Year 12 students Zoe Barounis and Kloe Reid back at school. Photo: Alistair Brightman

FOR Maryborough State High School principal Simon Done, the return of students to school is the best news he has heard this year.

Year 2 to Year 10 students returned to school yesterday as part of the State Government's progressive easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The return of these students followed the return of Year 1, Year 11 and Year 12 students two weeks ago.

"All of us are happy to get back to our core purpose of teaching," Mr Done said.

"It's great to see so many happy, smiling faces."

He said it was back to normality for students, parents and teachers after a difficult period and it was good for the wellbeing of all to return to a normal school routine.

He said it has been a particular challenge for the current Year 12 cohort and he commended their resilience in facing the coronavirus crisis.

Year 12 student Zoe Barounis was happy to be back with her friends again.

She said Year 12 had been stressful due to the coronavirus crisis, but now she was back at school, she would be able to have face-to-face support from teachers, fewer distractions and focus on schoolwork for the rest of the year.

Mr Done said the school had taken lessons from the crisis on the integration of technology into the classroom, such as teaching in a paperless environment.

He said the school would continue to support students through the crisis.

The Department of Education said schools were identified as low risk for the spread of Covid-19, but students and staff who are unwell must not attend school.