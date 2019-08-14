Smith’s incredible $12m cash windfall

Got to be happy about that Steve.

Steve Smith's twin centuries in Edgbaston has rocketed the Aussie back up to third on the ICC World Test batting rankings to quash any doubts about whether he still had it on the field.

Despite it being his first Test since the fateful South African in March 2018, Smith crushed the English attack to all parts of the ground to remind the world of his batting prowess.

While his on field return after the year-long ball tampering ban has been a hit with a starring role in the Aussie World Cup campaign and his heroics in the first Ashes Test, Smith has really flexed his muscle off the field.

Showing all the timing he's honed over his career with the willow, Smith has reportedly turned a $100,000 investment in mattress retailer Koala Mattress into a $12.1 million windfall, according to The Australian Financial Review.

Smith reportedly dropped the investment for 10 per cent of the company in July 2015 just before he became the Australian Test captain.

Since then, the company build a customer base of 200,000 and is reportedly valued at $150 million.

"I remember telling his manager and his parents that could happen when he invested," Koala co-founder Mitch Taylor said.

Smith's ownership has diluted as more investors came on board but he is a brand ambassador with the brand and is raking in the cash.

His investment with Koala is the biggest share of his personal fortune, beating out cricket.

He also reportedly invested in a online photo platform Snappr that bills itself as "the Uber of photography" although its current valuation is unknown.

But cricket is still lucrative for Smith, who is believed to be among the top five earners on the Cricket Australia contract list, behind Pat Cummins on $2 million, according to The Daily Telegraph.

He also signed a $2 million contract in the Indian Premier League with the Rajasthan Royals.

The AFR's Young Rich List is set to value Smith at about $31 million when the list is released in October.

It's somewhat surprising when Smith reportedly lost up to $7 million during the ball tampering scandal including lost investments, his IPL contact being torn up and lost contract earnings from Cricket Australia.

No tears from Smith after his Edgbaston heroics.

Smith has been heavily booed throughout the World Cup and Ashes series but the Aussie superstar has not let it distract him.

It's left England in shambles as the struggle to work out a plan to get him out.

With a career average of 62.96, Smith is now second only to Don Bradman with more than 20 innings in Test cricket.

English captain Joe Root has promised to be more patient heading into the second Test at Lords starting tonight.

Smith posted his maiden double century at the home of cricket in 2015, an innings that delivered Australia a series-levelling Test victory over England.

The former skipper's batting streak against England dating back to that game is remarkable, he is averaging 101 from 10 Ashes Tests.

"He's got to start again this week … new challenge, new wicket, different atmosphere," Root said. "We've got to be really ruthless with it, stick to it."

Root said that confidence would be key as England's new-look attack, set to feature recalled tweaker Jack Leach and debutant paceman Jofra Archer, seek to unsettle Smith.

- with AAP