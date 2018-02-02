Smoke alarm project needs electrical contractors

TENDERS to install more than 300,000 smoke alarms in government-owned buildings will soon be opened to local contractors.

The alarms will be installed in about 65,000 State Government-owned public housing homes and support 220 jobs.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said tenders would open later this month and close in late April.

"A controlled roll-out has already begun in Rockhampton, Cairns, Townsville, Wide Bay and the greater Brisbane area, and now we're extending the project Statewide," Mr Saunders said.

"We are looking for qualified local electrical contractors to install the smoke alarms, which should take no more than one day per home."

The government has set aside $73 million to install the new smoke alarms.

A session on the project will be held at 44 Ariadne Street on February 7 at 8am.