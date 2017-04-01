SMOKE ALARMS: It’s Simple, don’t be a fool in April



Only working smoke alarms save lives, so don't be a fool and change your smoke alarm battery on April 1.



Queensland families have been urged to use April Fools' Day for good, and improve their safety by changing their smoke alarm batteries.

Smoke alarms can only save lives if they are well maintained and work properly.

It only takes a few minutes to test an alarm and change the batteries, but it could save your life.

Smoke alarms have an expiry or replace by date stamped/printed on them and should be replaced after 10 years or if they fail to operate when tested. When replacing smoke alarms, they must be of a photoelectric type which complies with Australian Standards (AS) 3786.

Alarms provide early warning to residents in the event of a fire, giving them more time to evacuate and alert authorities.

As well as testing your alarm and changing the batteries on April 1, take the opportunity to establish and test a home evacuation plan.

An evacuation plan should include the easiest access from each room in a house to a safe meeting place in case of emergency.

To book your free Safehome fire safety visit phone 137468 or for more tips on smoke alarms, creating a home evacuation plan, or new smoke alarm legislation please visit www.fire.qld.gov.au