Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Controlled burns are being carried out across the Fraser Coast.
Controlled burns are being carried out across the Fraser Coast. Dominic Elsome
News

SMOKE ALERT: Burns set to be carried out across region

Carlie Walker
by
19th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SERIES of controlled burns are set to be carried out across the Fraser Coast in coming days.

On Thursday, QFES crews will carry out a hazard reduction burn along the Maryborough-Biggenden Rd near Maryborough.

A burn will also be conducted at Bauple between Woods Rd, Mackellar St, Stottenville Rd and Band Hill Rd, weather permitting.

Then on Friday a hazard reduction burn will be carried out at Tuan by fire crews and HQ Plantations.

Residents are warned Boonooroo and Poona could be affected by smoke.

On July 22, burns will be conducted at Churchill Mine north of the Aldershot Township and adjacent to Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.

Burns are also being carried out this month and into August across other parts of the Fraser Coast, including Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Burrum Heads, Vernon State Forest, Walligan, Maaroom and Tinnanbar.

More Stories

bauple controlled burn fcfire fraser coast hervey bay maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Property officials launch new advocacy group on Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Property officials launch new advocacy group on Fraser Coast

    News A new industry group aiming to enhance the Fraser Coast's property market has been launched by the region's leading real estate agents and developers

    BUSINESS THEFT: Clerk back in court for mention

    premium_icon BUSINESS THEFT: Clerk back in court for mention

    News Margaret Joyce Hull faces 92 charges of stealing

    SKYDIVE: Bucket list moment captured with hilarious photo

    premium_icon SKYDIVE: Bucket list moment captured with hilarious photo

    News Skydiving was terrifying, but also the thrill of a lifetime.

    'Don't date this man': DV victim's warning about this killer

    premium_icon 'Don't date this man': DV victim's warning about this killer

    Crime Convicted killer Karl Francis Whitney's abuse of two women revealed