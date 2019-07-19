SMOKE ALERT: Burns set to be carried out across region

Controlled burns are being carried out across the Fraser Coast.

A SERIES of controlled burns are set to be carried out across the Fraser Coast in coming days.

On Thursday, QFES crews will carry out a hazard reduction burn along the Maryborough-Biggenden Rd near Maryborough.

A burn will also be conducted at Bauple between Woods Rd, Mackellar St, Stottenville Rd and Band Hill Rd, weather permitting.

Then on Friday a hazard reduction burn will be carried out at Tuan by fire crews and HQ Plantations.

Residents are warned Boonooroo and Poona could be affected by smoke.

On July 22, burns will be conducted at Churchill Mine north of the Aldershot Township and adjacent to Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.

Burns are also being carried out this month and into August across other parts of the Fraser Coast, including Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Burrum Heads, Vernon State Forest, Walligan, Maaroom and Tinnanbar.