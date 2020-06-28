Menu
QFES, Rural Fire Brigade, Fire Brigade, Emergency Services. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
SMOKE ALERT: Four fires burning in Coast forests

Christian Berechree
28th Jun 2020 10:59 AM

FOUR vegetation fires are currently burning in Fraser Coast forests.

According to the Queensland Rural Fire Service’s bushfire map, there are low-risk fires burning in Tuan State Forest and Bauple Forest.

FORESTRY RD AND EASTERN RD, BAUPLE FOREST

There is a vegetation fire at this location.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Crews first responded about 9.47am on Friday.

There are no vehicles on scene.

MARYBOROUGH COOLOOLA RD AND TINNANBAR RD, TUAN FOREST

Two vegetation fires are burning at different points along this road, with no crews currently at either scene.

They first responded at 10.20am on Friday.

MARYBOROUGH TUAN FOREST RD, TUAN FOREST

A vegetation fire is burning at this spot, with no crews on scene.

First response was at 11.59am yesterday.

Advice for all these fires is as follows:

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple 0 immediately.

bauple forest bushfire bushfire warnings fcfire tuan state forest
Fraser Coast Chronicle

