‘Smoke everywhere’: How club workers helped Bay fire evacuees

WHEN flames and smoke forced 22 residents out of their Pialba unit block, workers at the nearby Hervey Bay RSL came to the rescue.

A fire, which is now the subject of a criminal investigation, broke out in the Hunter St block on the night of August 1.

It can now be revealed that amid the madness, police phoned the club and asked for help in evacuating residents via courtesy bus.

Floor manager James Bartosek and security guard San Adams leapt into action.

RSL Hervey Bay staff members San Adams and James Bartosek played a vital role in helping evacuate 22 residents from a burning unit block.

"As soon as we got that call, San went straight to the units to go down and pick up some people and head back to the club," James said.

"I stood on the corner and you could see the fire and the smoke … there was just smoke everywhere."

James set up a private area in Hervey House with tea, coffee and water stations, ready for the residents' arrival.

Many were still in their pyjamas and one resident even had his pet bird on-board.

"When they came in, we just directed them into Hervey House and to help the police we quickly printed up a table to get everyone's names, numbers and unit numbers," James said.

"The police did an amazing job … at 1.30am they were all on their phones still trying to contact motels to try and find vacancies for everyone.

"The ambulance service also came and did a general check on everyone.

"A few of the people were regulars and they were all very thankful. They knew the situation was out of their control and they all just had to wait."

James said he was proud of how quickly all the staff, especially San, reacted under pressure, and worked together to ensure residents felt safe and comfortable.

"The bus drivers were really good and helped everyone the best they could with walking aides and things like that," James said.

"All the staff were just so good helping out the entire evening.

"Everyone really pulled together to make all this happen, and everyone just went above and beyond, which made my job a lot easier that night."

After San dropped off many of the residents to their temporary accommodation and James finished tidying up the club, the two headed home about 3am.

"It was certainly a very different night at work," James said.

Police have charged a 38-year-old man with arson, serious assault and deprivation of liberty.