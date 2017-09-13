29°
Smoke fills air on Fraser Coast

Smoke billows from the Burrum Heads fire which intensified on Tuesday morning.
Inge Hansen
by

FRASER Coast residents have become all too familiar with the smell of smoke in recent weeks with a number of fires in the region - some controlled, some not.

A bush fire in Burrum Heads which ignited on Sunday was the third fire in two weeks to threaten properties.

On Sunday, a contained fire in Eli Waters burned out of control with residents warned they may be evacuated.

A controlled burn in Craignish on August 29 also got away leaving nearby residents on edge.

Even a controlled burn on Fraser Island has impacted those on the mainland with smoke filling homes which raised many concerns for those with respiratory issues.

Dial A Doctor area manager for Maryborough and Hervey Bay, Dr Aleem Khan, said in the past fortnight about 30-40% of patients had symptoms potentially relating to the increase in smoke.

"On Sunday we had a lot of calls relating to asthma and symptoms including itchy eyes and conjunctivitis,” Dr Khan said.

A spokesperson for Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service said the QPWS had conducted six planned burns in Great Sandy National Park and Marine Park in recent weeks.

"Some QPWS burns in Great Sandy have gone outside the prescribed area but there has been no negative impact on other landholder's areas,” the spokesperson said.

