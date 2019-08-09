UPDATE: Smoke from bushfire affecting Fraser Coast roads

Firefighters were called to the blaze near Donaldson and Bingham roads in Booral about 1.30pm.

Firefighters were called to the blaze near Donaldson and Bingham roads in Booral about 1.30pm. Bev Lacey

UPDATE 3.30PM:

FIREFIGHTERS have contained a bushfire in Booral which broke out about 1.30pm today.

Smoke is still affecting the local area and roads near the scene at Donaldson and Bingham roads.

EARLIER:

RESIDENTS are being warned smoke from a Fraser Coast bushfire is affecting visibility on roads.

Firefighters were called to the blaze near Donaldson and Bingham roads in Booral about 1.30pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said two crews were on scene working to contain the fire and another two crews were on the way.

The vegetation fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

Smoke is affecting the surrounding area, including local roads.

Residents are advised to close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medications close by if required.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents feel their property is under threat, they should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.