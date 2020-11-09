Menu
A fire is burning near Susan River.
Smoke from Susan River fire may affect motorists

Carlie Walker
9th Nov 2020 6:00 PM
A BUSHFIRE is burning north of Baxters Rd at Susan River.

The blaze has been contained but smoke may affect motorists travelling on Maryborough-Hervey Bay Road.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

Nearby residents may also be impacted by smoke. Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

If you are concerned your property is under threat you are advised to call Triple-0 immediately.

