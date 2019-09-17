Menu
TROUBLE: Queensland Police Service issue fines and charges.
Smoke, guns and drugs, a week in this regional town

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
17th Sep 2019 2:47 PM | Updated: 2:47 PM
FIRE, drugs, weapons and unregistered vehicles kept Blackwater police busy last week as they issued fines and charges to people breaking the law.

On September 9, police fined a 42-year-old for driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle on Blain St Blackwater.

Two hours later, police executed a warrant on a Wattle St home and found a man in possession of unlawful weapons, dangerous drugs and utensils.

The 33-year-old will appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on September 27.

Two days later police were called to a suspicious fire at Cedar Street Blackwater.

Police are appealing for information about the fire as investigations continue.

