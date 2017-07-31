Smoke may be seen as burns carried out on Stewart Island

THE Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will do a planned burn on Stewart Island in the Great Sandy Marine Park today, weather permitting, as part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.



As a result, smoke may be seen in the Poona, Boonooroo, Tuan, Maaroom and Tinnanbar areas.



The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.



This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.



Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads and on the water so it is important that motorists and boaties drive safely to the conditions.



For more information, please call QPWS on 13 74 68.

