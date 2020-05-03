Menu
Smoke rises from a fire to the west of Hervey Bay - photo from Maggs Hill Rd at Nikenbah.Photo: Alistair Brightman
SMOKE WARNING: Bay fire still burning

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
3rd May 2020 5:00 PM
FIRE crews have been fighting a blaze at Takura for the past three days, with a smoke warning being issued for nearby suburbs.

The fire broke out on Friday between Mungomery Rd and Burgowen Rd and has continued burning since then, causing extensive smoke in the area.

The fire is contained and last night there was no threat to property.

The blaze is expected to continue to smoulder for several days and firefighters will continue to monitor the area.

Residents in Hervey Bay, Dundowran, Takura, Craignish and Toogoom may be affected by the smoke.

If affected, residents have been asked to close their windows and doors.

Those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications nearby.

Motorists have been urged to drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents become concerned that their properties are under threat, they should call Triple 0 immediately.

Two crews remain at the scene of the blaze.

The situation is being regularly updated on the QFES Facebook page.

On Friday, firefighters worked to control the blaze with the use of heavy machinery.

Small vegetation fires are also burning on Friday at Burrum Heads on the corner of Raintree Ave and Burrum Heads Rd and at Burrum River at the corner of Rosebay Dr and The Yachtsman Dr.

The fire at Burrum Heads has since been extinguished, but an information notice remains in place for the Burrum River fire. It is unknown at this time how the fires started.

