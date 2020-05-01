Menu
Smoke warning as crews battle bushfire

Carlie Walker
by
1st May 2020 4:15 PM

A SMOKE warning has been issued for motorists after a fire started at Takura on Friday.

Rural fire crews are on scene at a bushfire burning between Mungomery Rd and Burgowan Rd.

This fire broke out on Friday and is posing no threat to property at this time. 

Firefighters are working to control the blaze with the use of heavy machinery.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero immediately. 

Small vegetation fires are also burning at Burrum Heads on the corner of Raintree Ave and Burrum Heads Rd and at Burrum River at the corner of Rosebay Dr and The Yachtsman Dr.

rural fire and rescue service smoke takura
Fraser Coast Chronicle

