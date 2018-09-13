Menu
QFES crews are at an Eli Waters grass fire which broke out at 1pm today..
Smoke warning from Eli Waters grass fire

Jessica Lamb
by
13th Sep 2018 2:20 PM

ELI Waters residents are warned to close windows and doors after a grass fire broke out at 1pm today.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a grass fire burning near Martin St and Ibis Blvd at Eli Waters.

This fire is posing no threat to property at this time but residents suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by.

Crews are conducting backburning operations in the area.

People should call Triple Zero (000) immediately if they believe their property is under threat.　

