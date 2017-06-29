Smoke warning issued after burn-off planned

QUEENSLAND National Parks will be conducting a series of hazard reduction burn in Poona National Park near Maryborough.

The burn-offs started on Wednesday and will continue until July 28, weather permitting.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued a smoke alert on its Facebook page this week.

Smoke may be seen in the Boonooroo Plains, Beaver Rock and Maaroom areas.

If you are experiencing the smoke, make sure you close your windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Smoke can also cause a hazard on the road and drivers are urged to drive carefully.