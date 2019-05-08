SMOKING GUN: Key evidence raised in weapons case

WEAPONS SEIZED: Man accused of being in possession of a loaded sawn-off shotgun, a knife, three shot gun rounds and a black balaclava, after police stopped him for a routine check at Pialba.

IT WAS a race against the clock with a man's bail at stake in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this morning.

A 35-year-old man facing a raft of weapons charges waited as an acquaintance ran from the courtroom to take a phone call that could help decide whether he'd continue to be held on remand.

Brett Ian Turner stood accused of being in possession of a loaded sawn-off shotgun, a knife, three shot gun rounds and a black balaclava, after police stopped him for a routine check at Pialba, about 4.30am on Tuesday.

A 30-year-old passenger was also in the car at the time but was not charged.

A criminal lawyer from Brisbane's CBD represented Mr Hunter by phone and questioned the prosecution's case against granting his client bail.

A W Bale & Son Principal Andrew Bale said there was sworn evidence from a third-party who claimed to own the dangerous weapons.

"Whether that resolves the matter in favour of Mr Turner or not, remains to be seen," Mr Bale said.

"But for the purposes of the bail application, my submission has demonstrated as I say, no evitability of a conviction, there are some issues."

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said an affidavit would sway his position on the bail application, but it would have to express the third party was the owner of the items.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards said she was not convinced by the credibility of the evidence.

"Prosecutions receive them all the time and it turns out when they've been further investigated, their validity is left lacking," Snr Sgt Edwards said.

While waiting for Mr Turner's acquaintance to return with an affidavit, Mr Bale continued to plead the case for his client to be granted bail.

He said there could also be a case against Mr Hunter's passenger and found it unusual he was not charged.

"It appears from the objection to bail affidavit from the police officer, the actions of the passenger in the motor vehicle alerted police to the suggestions there might be something untoward going on," Mr Bale said.

"It leads me to make the submission there is at least an equal or better case against him as an occupant of the motor vehicle."

With no sight of Mr Hunter's acquaintance or the affidavit, Magistrate Guttridge adjourned the bail application until Monday.