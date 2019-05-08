Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WEAPONS SEIZED: Man accused of being in possession of a loaded sawn-off shotgun, a knife, three shot gun rounds and a black balaclava, after police stopped him for a routine check at Pialba.
WEAPONS SEIZED: Man accused of being in possession of a loaded sawn-off shotgun, a knife, three shot gun rounds and a black balaclava, after police stopped him for a routine check at Pialba. Cody Fox
Crime

SMOKING GUN: Key evidence raised in weapons case

Jodie Callcott
by
8th May 2019 2:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS a race against the clock with a man's bail at stake in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this morning.

A 35-year-old man facing a raft of weapons charges waited as an acquaintance ran from the courtroom to take a phone call that could help decide whether he'd continue to be held on remand.

Brett Ian Turner stood accused of being in possession of a loaded sawn-off shotgun, a knife, three shot gun rounds and a black balaclava, after police stopped him for a routine check at Pialba, about 4.30am on Tuesday.

A 30-year-old passenger was also in the car at the time but was not charged.

A criminal lawyer from Brisbane's CBD represented Mr Hunter by phone and questioned the prosecution's case against granting his client bail.

A W Bale & Son Principal Andrew Bale said there was sworn evidence from a third-party who claimed to own the dangerous weapons.

"Whether that resolves the matter in favour of Mr Turner or not, remains to be seen," Mr Bale said.

"But for the purposes of the bail application, my submission has demonstrated as I say, no evitability of a conviction, there are some issues."

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said an affidavit would sway his position on the bail application, but it would have to express the third party was the owner of the items.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards said she was not convinced by the credibility of the evidence.

"Prosecutions receive them all the time and it turns out when they've been further investigated, their validity is left lacking," Snr Sgt Edwards said.

While waiting for Mr Turner's acquaintance to return with an affidavit, Mr Bale continued to plead the case for his client to be granted bail.

He said there could also be a case against Mr Hunter's passenger and found it unusual he was not charged.

"It appears from the objection to bail affidavit from the police officer, the actions of the passenger in the motor vehicle alerted police to the suggestions there might be something untoward going on," Mr Bale said.

"It leads me to make the submission there is at least an equal or better case against him as an occupant of the motor vehicle."

With no sight of Mr Hunter's acquaintance or the affidavit, Magistrate Guttridge adjourned the bail application until Monday.

More Stories

fccourt fccrime fcnews hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    M'boro Hospital recognised for award-winning health services

    premium_icon M'boro Hospital recognised for award-winning health services

    News Maryborough Hospital has been recognised for excellence in point-of-care testing which allows clinicians to make faster decisions about patient care

    Bay submissions on the fight to die with dignity

    premium_icon Bay submissions on the fight to die with dignity

    News Ms Taylor has seen her friends die in appalling circumstances

    OUR SAY: No excuse to racially abuse our health workers

    premium_icon OUR SAY: No excuse to racially abuse our health workers

    News Why do we expect our doctors and nurses to put up with this?