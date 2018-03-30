Menu
PICK ME: Garfield is true to his name and loves his tucker.
Community

Smoochie kitties and friendly pooches need a best friend

Boni Holmes
by
30th Mar 2018 7:05 AM

THE Maryborough and District Animal Refuge has dozens of pets available for purchase.

All animals are desexed and vaccinated, microchipped, registered (except cats) and up-to-date with flea and worm treatment.

The refuge is always looking for donations of food and finances and or sponsorship.

There are boarding facilities for cats and dogs at affordable rates.

One super special for Herald readers seven-year-old Max.

 

RIGHT: Max has a beautiful nature and isn't a fussy eater.
He is our longest term dog at the moment.

He has a beautiful nature, but like a typical staffy will require someone that is home most of the time and a secure area to play in when he is left alone.

Max is great with other dogs if they are friendly towards him.

He walks nicely on a lead and isn't a fussy eater.

Adoption fee is $200 this includes, vaccination, registration, microchip transfer, desex and flea and worm treated.

Nine-month-old Garfield is a beautiful smoochie boy with a lovely coat to stroke.

The domestic medium hair male will suit any home that leaves enough time to give him pats and cuddles.

He is fine with children, nice and clean and loves his tucker.

Garfield's adoption fee is $180 which includes, vaccination, microchip transfer, desexing and flea and worm treatment.

