Snag a prize at fun family fishing event

REEL EM' IN: Young anglers Harry Service and Sonny Phillips cast a line at Fixter Park in the hope of snapping up a prize at last year's Toogoom Fishing Competition. CONTRIBUTED

ORGANSERS of the annual Toogoom Family Fishing Competition say the events great success comes from having a strong emphasis on family.

After a few years break, the competition was back better than ever last year and attracted hundreds of families that were keen to have some fun and reel in a prize.

Toogoom Fishing Club treasurer Wendy Lawrence said this year's event from September 21-23 was shaping up to be just as good with plenty of interest, lots of prizes and some great fun to kick off the start of the school holidays.

"Family is what it's all about," Ms Lawrence said.

"It's really exciting because I was taking early registrations at home and I had a dad and daughter turn up the other morning and she was so excited to be going in the competition again.

"She won the biggest whiting last year and I think she was pretty keen to win it again," she laughed.

Ms Lawrence said entry costs had also been made affordable.

"It really is a low cost for children, $5 per child, and there is even prizes for under fives so the littlies don't miss out.

"Children can win fishing rods and reels... it's absolutely fabulous!"

For the big kids, the major prize draw is a 3.5m Nomad boat and trailer with a 9.9 four stroke motor, and a Buccaneers Early Bird Entry prize of portable depth sounder.

Ms Lawrence said volunteers had also been out in force every weekend selling raffle tickets for a trailer full of electrical gear valued at over $3000, which is the club's major fundraiser of the year.

You can buy a raffle ticket from volunteers at Station Square Shopping Centre in Maryborough until September 20.

"The prizes are really truly amazing and it's not just prizes for fishing itself, there's lots of random draws too," she said.

"There are so many people that walk away with a prize in their hand and I think that's what makes it so special."

The event will be held around the Toogoom Community Hall grounds, which is surrounded by a half basketball court and tennis court to keep the kids entertained.

The event will run from 3pm on Friday to noon on Sunday. Entry is $25 for adults and $5 for children and can be paid for on-site until 4pm on Saturday, September 22.

Rules and entry forms can be found online at www. toogoomfishingclub.com.au.