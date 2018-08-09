Snag a sizzle for Buy a Bale fundraiser

Maryborough Bunnings activities co-ordinator Tam Geritz invites the public to join them for a sausage sizzle to raise funds and awareness for the country's drought-striken farmers.

BUNNINGS Maryborough are jumping on the community bandwagon and supporting our drought-striken farmers by throwing another snag on the barbie.

In conjunction with other states and territories stores, the Maryborough warehouse will run a sausage sizzle tomorrow, Friday, August 10 from 9am until 4pm.

Team members will be getting behind the barbecue with every cent raised going directly to Rural Aid's Buy a Bale Campaign which provides livestock feed and household essentials to drought affected families and communities in every impacted state.

"For many of our team members, their families live on a farm in rural or regional Australia so this is an initiative close to our hearts," Bunnings Warehouse Maryborough complex manager Veronica Hurley said.

"Our area has also been personally impacted by drought in the past, so we know what it's like to experience this first-hand.

"If locals are keen to get involved, visit us at the sausage sizzle tomorrow or make a donation at any of our cash registers until this Sunday."

For more information visit Bunnings at 107 Ferry St, Maryborough or phone 4123 9600.