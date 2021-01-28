Snake attack leaves celeb distraught

Footage has emerged of another shocking snake attack on the set of I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

Abbie Chatfield screamed and broke down in tears when a snake wrapped around her hand and bit her.

Abbie was taking part in a challenge where she had to put her hand inside a box and guess how many critters were inside.

She had no idea there were snakes inside the box until she put her hand in.

The former Bachelor contestant was apprehensive to take part in the challenge, telling hosts Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris: "I'm scared."

She had her hand in the box for less than 20 seconds when she suddenly screamed: "It's biting me! It's biting me! It's biting me!"

Abbie Chatfield gets bitten by a snake.

A handler immediately ran onto the set to help Abbie as she cried uncontrollably on the ground with her arm in the box.

Dr Chris Brown ran over the assist the handler who could be seen untangling the snake from Abbie's hand.

"It's gonna be OK," Dr Chris Brown told the distraught star. "There's no venom."

The confronting challenge will air in full on tonight's episode of I'm A Celeb.

IT'S HAPPENED BEFORE

Tonight's scene is reminiscent of when Toni Pearen was bitten on the face three times by snakes in a challenge that aired earlier this season.

Pearen bravely continued on and completed the challenge but she burst into tears afterwards and said through tears: "You have to get me home to my kids."

Pearen was bleeding from the snake bites and had to receive medical attention.

In a statement to news.com.au, Pearen said: "I knew I was safe. I was attended to by a medic immediately. I knew the snakes were not venomous. I was definitely in shock but I was not in pain and I was proud of my courage and determination."

Toni Pearen was bitten by snakes during a challenge.

There was a viewer backlash after the challenge though, with fans blasting the show for allowing the challenge to continue after Pearen was bitten on the face for the first time.

"That was very distressing to watch. I can't believe the producers allowed her to be bitten so many times," Julie Jennings wrote on the I'm A Celeb Facebook page.

"That should had been stopped, what a traumatising thing for her to go through. I cried for her. Way too far 10," wrote Karyn M Janse.

Claire Cowie commented: "That had to be the worst moment on this show ever. Absolutely appalling and disgraceful all the way round."

Less than two weeks later, another stunt on the show outraged viewers.

Four of the celebrities, (Grant Denyer, Jack Vidgen, Travis Varcoe and Pettifleur Berenger), had to receive medical attention after taking part in a nine-minute challenge where they had to swim to the bottom of a tank filled with ice water and continuously pump a lever.

The ice water challenge.

Four celebs had to receive medical attention after an ice water challenge.

Singer Jack Vidgen broke down in tears after the stunt and told medics: "I'm in a lot of pain. I can't move my hands. I'm just really scared."

Denyer, who screamed to medics, "Get us out!" as soon as the challenge ended, told the Huffington Post that the challenge affected him for days.

"It actually hurt a lot to the point where medics were called for all four of us in the challenge. They were deeply concerned for our wellbeing because we're at the point where our organs were getting close to shutting down," he said.

"I paid for it for days after. We started doing this (different) random challenge that comes up and I just kept falling over and passing out onto my bed with not enough strength as a result of (the ice water) challenge. I get whisked off to the medic for a second time."

I'm A Celeb continues tonight on Channel 10 at 7.30

Originally published as Snake attack leaves celeb distraught