Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two women have been hospitalised after suffering snake bites to their feet and legs.
Two women have been hospitalised after suffering snake bites to their feet and legs.
Health

Two women in hospital after snakes attack their feet, legs

9th May 2020 12:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two North Queensland women were hospitalised overnight after getting bitten by a snake.

One woman, in her 20s, was bitten on the foot at a private residence at Balgal Beach about 7pm Friday.

She was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

A second woman, in her 30s, was reportedly bitten by a snake on the leg at a Cloncurry address about 12.45am today.

She was taken to Cloncurry Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Snake bites hospitalise two women

snake bite

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Riding without helmet results in drugs charge

        premium_icon Riding without helmet results in drugs charge

        News The men was stopped by police in Maryborough

        TAKE IT AWAY, MUMS: Special day still on table

        premium_icon TAKE IT AWAY, MUMS: Special day still on table

        News There’s plenty of chances to spoil your mum tomorrow

        Spoil mum with love and care

        premium_icon Spoil mum with love and care

        News Winter slippers will be a good present with a drop in temperatures.

        Tip worker sues for $3m over waste site fall

        premium_icon Tip worker sues for $3m over waste site fall

        News Man who fell down set of stairs sues for $3 million in damages