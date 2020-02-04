Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Queensland ambulance spokesperson said a man, in his 50s, was taken to Redland Hospital after being bitten on the finger.
A Queensland ambulance spokesperson said a man, in his 50s, was taken to Redland Hospital after being bitten on the finger.
Health

Snake bites man on finger in midnight attack

by Kara Sonter
4th Feb 2020 2:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been hospitalised after a midnight snake bite in a Redlands residential estate.

A Queensland ambulance spokesperson said a man, in his 50s, was taken to Redland Hospital after being bitten on the finger.

Paramedics were called about 12.50am to a home on Veitch Close, at the centre of a residential estate.

The circumstances behind how the man came to be bitten have not yet been revealed.

A Metro South Health spokeswoman confirmed the man has since been released from hospital.

The incident follows reports of another snake bite in the suburb in October as well as several other incidents across the Redlands in recent months.

A woman was flown from Russell Island after being bitten by a snake in December, and a man in his 40s was bitten on the island in July.

A four-year-old boy was also bitten at Alexandra Hills in November.

queensland ambulance snake bite wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prisoner’s threat: ‘I’m f---ing going to kill them all’

        premium_icon Prisoner’s threat: ‘I’m f---ing going to kill them all’

        News A prisoner who told his grandmother he was going to kill a magistrate, saying he would ‘beat him into a f---ing pulp’ has been granted a retrial.

        • 4th Feb 2020 2:32 PM
        Drug trafficker avoids jail time

        premium_icon Drug trafficker avoids jail time

        News A Maryborough District Court Judge commended the man for coming clean and turning...

        SPILL AFTERMATH: Where Pitt stands after leadership shake-up

        premium_icon SPILL AFTERMATH: Where Pitt stands after leadership shake-up

        News 'I also congratulate David Littleproud on his promotion'

        Push for Butchulla monument to remember lives lost

        premium_icon Push for Butchulla monument to remember lives lost

        News Mr Miller has been a vocal campaigner for a monument