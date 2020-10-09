Menu
What species are these snakes: (Top left) A carpet python, (top right) a coastal taipan, (bottom left) a brown snake, (bottom right) a red belly black snake. Photos: Fraser Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Snake catcher’s advice amid 10 callouts per day on Coast

Stuart Fast
9th Oct 2020 4:00 AM
FOR Fraser Coast Snake Catcher Samuel Hunt, Spring means receiving on average, 10 calls per day regarding snake encounters in the region.

These mostly involve common tree snakes, pythons, brown snakes and red belly blacks.

Mr Hunt said the animals were on the move, looking for food, often in messy or overgrown backyards where the animals preyed on rodents.

He also said snake activity was up as the reptiles looked for mating partners.

Mr Hunt advised residents not to try and identify a snake themselves.

This was because different species of snakes had similar colours, markings and bandings and a venomous snake could easily be mistaken for a non-venomous one.

He said, if residents spotted a snake, to call a snake catcher and provide a photo or verbal description of the animal so the snake catcher could decide how to handle it.

He said 95 per cent of people bitten were trying to either kill or touch a snake.

He also said killing snakes served no purpose as it just meant more rodent infestations.

“If you do see a snake, remain calm, keep and eye on it and call a snake catcher,” he said.

Fraser Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 can be contacted on 0403 382 460.

