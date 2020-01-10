Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A python has been snapped in a Palmerston suburb with a proper poultry paunch after making a meal out of the family mallard. Picture: Darwin Snake Catchers
A python has been snapped in a Palmerston suburb with a proper poultry paunch after making a meal out of the family mallard. Picture: Darwin Snake Catchers
Pets & Animals

Snake goes out for a duck ... but he’s happy

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS, raphaella.saroukos@news.com.au
10th Jan 2020 2:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KARAMA residents were left saying "What the duck?" after a snake slipped in and made a meal of their mallard.

Darwin Snake Catchers were called to a Karama property where a water python had eaten a pet duck.

The snake was caught and released into nearby Holmes Jungle Nature Park.

Darwin Snake Catchers director Luke Allen said it was common for snakes to chow down on pet poultry.

"Within 24 hours we had another two cases of it," he said.

"It happens every week, it can be a snake in a small bird cage or in a large, patio-style aviary."

Mr Allen offered advice to minimise the risk of snakes slipping into bird enclosures.

"Keep your birds and aviary enclosures as clean as possible to stop rodents coming in," he said.

LIMITED TIME offer: NT News subscription - 50 per cent off* for the first 12 weeks

"And then, secondly, actually reinforce your bird cages and chook and duck enclosures with a smaller gauge fence to stop snakes penetrating into the enclosure."

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Irukandji confirmed in Fraser Coast waters

        premium_icon BREAKING: Irukandji confirmed in Fraser Coast waters

        News The specimen was caught by lifeguards during recent drags

        OUR SAY: Royal family more than welcome to come and stay

        OUR SAY: Royal family more than welcome to come and stay

        News It also has many aspects the two royals are passionate about

        Disqualified driver fined again for repeat offence

        premium_icon Disqualified driver fined again for repeat offence

        News The man was caught driving along Parakeet Circuit in Kawungan.

        ‘This is bullsh*t’: man’s angry rant at magistrate

        premium_icon ‘This is bullsh*t’: man’s angry rant at magistrate

        Crime 'Some mug like you comes along and knocks them off'