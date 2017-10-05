SNAKE INVASION: Extreme weather forces reptiles into homes

SEASONAL SERPENT MOVE: Snake catcher Chris Muller, pictured with his Stimson's python Delilah, says snakes are on the move during breeding season across the Fraser Coast.

SEASONAL SERPENT MOVE: Snake catcher Chris Muller, pictured with his Stimson's python Delilah, says snakes are on the move during breeding season across the Fraser Coast. Blake Antrobus

SNAKE catchers have been swamped with calls as extreme weather encourages increased numbers out of hiding.

A warmer hibernation period which sent more snakes searching for food and water and breeding earlier than usual has led wranglers to dozens of suburban homes in recent weeks.

They believe this week's heavy rain will likely lead to an even bigger increase in sightings as snakes hunt frogs and other prey emerging from shelter.

Mick Burbury from Mick's Snake Removal said he received at least 30 calls over the last three weeks.

His largest catch month was an Eastern Brown, about 2m long, caught in the backyard of a Dundowran house.

"I've been busy over the last few weeks due to the warmer weather," Mr Burbury said.

Snake catcher Roy McGrath said he had received 18 calls over the same period of time.

One was a deadly brown snake on the Hervey Bay foreshore.

"There's been quite a few red-bellied black snakes and pythons coming out," Mr McGrath said.

"Often they're looking for partners to mate with during this season."

Chris Muller from CJM Wildlife Services said it was "fairly common" to see a yearly increase in sightings during breeding season, which typically runs from early to late spring.

He said he averaged about four calls a week over September.

"They usually come out of their winter slumber, looking for food and water," Mr Muller said.

"The rain may also encourage more frogs to breed, which snakes feed on, so there's a definite possibility of seeing more snakes coming out from the rain."

WHO TO CALL WHEN YOU SEE A SNAKE:

CJM Wildlife Services - 0409 474 440

Fraser Coast Wildlife Solutions - 0415 833 512

Roy McGrath - 0418 745 329

Mick's Snake Removal - 0415 064 130

Wendy Foxton - 0437 591 196

Paul Herdman Snake Capture and Removal - 0428 716 251