THIS slippery fellow caused a bit of a stir when he nearly forgot to vote for his next Maryborough state member.

Voters at St Helens State School were shocked to see a deadly Eastern Brown Snake make its way across the school's carpark on Saturday afternoon.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE 2017 STATE ELECTION COVERAGE

The snake was lured into the garden away from wary voters before a local catcher was called to remove him from the polling booth.

SLITHERING ALONG: An Eastern Brown that clearly forgot to vote makes its way to the St Helens State School polling booth. It was later removed from the grounds. Contributed

No-one was injured.