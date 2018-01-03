Snakes claim lives of Fraser Coast pets

AT LEAST five dogs around Hervey Bay and Maryborough have been killed by snakes in the past four months - the most recent fatal snakebite was Saturday.

As for pets treated, at least 10 have been taken to local vet clinics in the same time frame.

As the weather warms up, veterinarians in Hervey Bay and Maryborough are urging pet owners to take steps to prevent any more deaths or injury.

<<FIND MORE COMMUNITY STORIES HERE>>

Wide Bay Vet Surgery veterinary nurse Jaydene Urosevic said most attacks were from brown snakes.

She said it was important to minimise the number of places a snake can live on your property to prevent snakebites. "Make sure everything around the house is tidy and try to keep dogs tied up as much as possible and cats indoors," she said.

"If your pet has been bitten, try not to let them run around and get them to a vet as soon as possible."

Maryborough Vet Surgery owner David Goddard said his surgery had treated at least four animals for snakebites since October.