Snakes coming out to enjoy Christmas feast

Toogoom woman Kylie Baker got the fright of her life when she saw a snake devouring a frog at her home right before Christmas. Picture: Supplied

A Toogoom family got the fright of their life when a snake was caught snacking on its pre-Christmas dinner.

Kylie Baker awoke on Christmas Eve to a python devouring a green tree frog by her front fence.

“My hubby went out to use the hose and saw the snake hanging off the wall fishing around in the gate post for something,” she said.

“Then he pulled a frog out like a rabbit out of a hat.

“I knew snakes climbed but didn’t realise how well, it was just hanging off the wall.”

Mrs Baker said the snake has now taken up residency in their patio TV cabinet.

“We have a pretty healthy frog population at our house. I feel bad for the frogs, but I guess it’s nature and a snake’s got to eat too,” she said.

Fraser Coast Snake Catchers warned people to be on the look out for slithering Christmas guests.

“We find snake interactions extremely popular at this time of the year as people are spending more time at home,” they said.

“Snakes are always moving around in the warmer weather, it’s just a matter of wether we see them or not.”

Since Monday they’ve been tasked to between 10 and 20 jobs a day.

They reminded residents to stay calm and a good distance away if you see a snake.

“Give us a call, we will be able to identify it for you and let you know if you need a catcher or not.”