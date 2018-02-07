Snakes make their way into homes on the Coast

Just this week Fraser Coast snake handler Roy McGrath was called to three afternoon jobs of snakes in homes within half and hour.

WITH warm days on the Coast, property owners are returning home from work to discover snakes in their homes and sheds.

The most common culprits are red bellied blacks, eastern browns and tree snakes.

Mr McGrath said only a couple of weeks ago he had a call out to a python which made it's way underneath a school bus.

"He didn't manage to get into the bus," Mr McGrath said.

"He was about three metres long."

As the warm summer days continue, Mr McGrath said they would have about 10-15 call-outs each week.

In a recent case, a 1.2 metre tree snake dissapeared when Mr McGrath arrived at the Tinana home and wasn't found until the next day.

"The owner found the snake in the office behind a stack of books."

"The day before I looked for about two hours and at the time we didn't know what breed it was."

Mr McGrath said if possible, it was important for property owners to try to lock snakes in a room until a snake catcher arrived.

"It makes our job a lot easier."