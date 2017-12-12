PHOTOS: Snakes of the Fraser Coast, what to watch out for

IF THERE'S one thing to remember when you see a snake, it's to "treat all snakes as dangerous", according to snake handler Roy McGrath.

As temperatures start to rise Mr McGrath, who has been handling snakes since he was eight-years-old, said it was important to remember snake safety.

"If you steer clear of snakes then you don't put yourself in jeopardy," he said.

"Make sure you keep your screen doors closed at all times and if you have chickens at home you should be extra careful"

Mr McGrath said many snakes were thermo regulating meaning they know when temperatures are far too hot.

"The snakes will travel up against the wall and once they feel cool air coming out from air-conditioning or something then they'll make their way in," he said.

"If you find a snake inside the house and it enters a bedroom or a closed off room, shut the door so it can't leave and call a licensed snake catcher to remove it."

Another concerning factor was venomous snakes being mistaken as non-venomous.

Fraser Coast Snake Catchers' Samuel Hunt said despite the snake appearing non-venomous it was important to steer clear as they can sometimes resemble other venomous snakes.

"All snakes should be regarded as venomous and left alone until a qualified and licensed snake catcher can identify it," he said.

"A great example is the keel back, a non-venomous species that can look almost identical to the venomous Rough-Scaled snake."

The following is a list of highly venomous, venomous and non-venomous snakes found on the Fraser Coast.

If you find a snake in your home or backyard contact a licensed snake catcher immediately and do not try and handle it yourself.

Fraser Coast Snake Catchers: 0403382460

Roy McGrath: Fraser Coast snake handler: 0418 745 329

Snakes of the Fraser Coast

Eastern brown snake - highly venomous

Coastal taipan - highly venomous

Red-bellied black snake - venomous

Common death adder - venomous

Yellow-faced whip snake - venomous

Marsh Snake - venomous

Rough-scaled snake - venomous

Carpet python - non-venomous

Common tree snake - non-venomous

Spotted black snake - venomous

White-crowned snake - venomous

Red-naped snake - venomous

Eastern tiger snake - venomous

Spotted python - non-venomous

Eastern small-eyed snake - venomous - this snake closely resembles the red-bellied black snake.

Keelback - non-venomous

Brown tree snake - venomous

Black whip snake - venomous