SNAKES: What to expect during cooler months on Coast

SNAKES are quietening down on the Fraser Coast but there are still a couple of breeds out and about.

Fraser Coast snake catcher Roy McGrath has had about eight calls this month to reports of carpet pythons.

Mr McGrath's message to the public: "If they don't pose a danger to the person why should they be moved on."

The snake expert was recently called about a carpet snake in a shed at a Bidwill property.

The snake wasn't posing any danger.

"A lot of people turn around and say a dead snake is a good snake but a snake won't bit you unless you provoke it," Mr McGrath said.

One of Mr McGrath's top tips for property owners who don't want snakes is to clean up the yarn and shed to cut back on rats and mice.

As well as carpet snakes, Mr McGrath said we could see the odd tree snake on the move.

"They're not venomous...80% of snakes here are non venomous," he said.

The snake season is expected to remain quiet during the cooler months before mating season at the end of August.

"I've had about eight calls this month...in the warmer months we get about 30 calls to properties," Mr McGrath said.