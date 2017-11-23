Snap a bargain at Maryborough Refuge fundraiser

CUTE: Maryborough Animal Refuge manager Blair Harris with her puppies both rescued from the refuge (from left) Bruiser and Xanthe at last year's fundraiser Christmas photoshoot.

CUTE: Maryborough Animal Refuge manager Blair Harris with her puppies both rescued from the refuge (from left) Bruiser and Xanthe at last year's fundraiser Christmas photoshoot. supplied by Lamour Photography

PICTURE the joy of life with your favourite pet and have it framed before Christmas while raising much-needed funds for the Maryborough Animal Refuge.

The refuge will hold its annual Christmas at the Refuge Photoshoot this Saturday with professional photographers Lamour Photography.

Refuge manager Blair Harris said the photoshoot was for any pet.

"We are accepting any animal for your photo - we have had a horse and lizard at previous shoots," she said.

"It is not strictly animals either - bring down the family and get your Christmas photo.

"Nicole from Lamour Photography will have two scenes set for the photoshoot - the traditional Santa chair scene and the mystery scene.

"The themes are always stunning and your photo will be displayed in a cardboard frame and available by December 8 - just in time for Christmas."

Photos are $15 each or two for $25 and are limited to two per customer.

Nicole Roberts from Lamour Photography will offer a free mini photo shoot to the winner of the best dressed animal competition.

There will be a sausage sizzle and cold drinks to buy with live entertainment.

Christmas at the Refuge Photoshoot will be held at the Maryborough Animal Refuge, 765 Kent St, via Bright St from 10am-1pm.

For information visit maryboroughanddistrict animalrefuge.com, Facebook, the refuge or phone 4123 1712.