SnapFraserCoast: Drone operator shares his tips

Drone photographer John Huther is loving his hobby he plans to turn into a business.

THE Fraser Coast is one of the most beautiful regions on the planet, from the stunning beaches in Hervey Bay to the heritage buildings of Maryborough.

A local budding photographer has discovered there is something to snap everywhere you look.

After getting his hands on a drone recently, Johnny Huther has snapped footage and taken pictures across the region, featuring the Urangan Pier, bird's-eye views of the beaches and the rocks at Point Vernon, as well as doing some drone fishing.

Coastal strip along the Esplanade. Johnny Huther

To celebrate what we have - and to let others know what we offer - the Fraser Coast Chronicle has launched #SnapFraserCoast, a social media initiative to promote what we love about living here.

Budding photographers will be joining similar quests in capital cities and regions across the country as part of the News Corp initiative in partnership with Canon Australia and Harvey Norman Photo Centre.

Mr Huther, who is starting to turn drone photography from a hobby into a business, has shared his tips for those wanting to get into the world of drones.

Gorgeous day on the Coast. Johnny Huther

1. Do your research and pick the right drone (UAV ME is a great Australian company that will help).

2. Get to know the drone controller and functions and get familiar with where you can and can't fly.

Birds eye view of the rocks at Point Vernon. Johnny Huther

4. Practise, practise, practise in a safe setting.

To get involved, all you have to do is snap, hashtag your post #SnapFraserCoast and share your photo on our Facebook page, or to Instagram or Twitter.

#SnapFraserCoast will culminate in a big day of snapping on November 22.