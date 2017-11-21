SnapFraserCoast: Only two days left, your latest pics

Menu
On the pier with my little fella.#SnapFraserCoast
On the pier with my little fella.#SnapFraserCoast James Pellant
SNAPPERS have shared stunning shots of the Fraser Coast as we celebrate our region in the last days of the social media campaign #SnapFraserCoast.

From our iconic piers to stormy skies and the sunsets that have us all coming back to the beach for more, you've shared some gorgeous photos.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle recently launched #SnapFraserCoast, a national social media initiative to promote what we love about living here.

 

To get involved, all you have to do is snap, hashtag your post #SnapFraserCoast (super important) and share your photo on our Facebook page, or to Instagram or Twitter.

#SnapFraserCoast will culminate in a big day of snapping on November 22.

Topics:  fraser coast photos snapfrasercoast

Fraser Coast Chronicle
