News

#SnapFraserCoast: show us what you love about here

WE live in one of the most beautiful regions on the planet.

From our beautiful beaches to our heritage precinct, the Fraser Coast has so much to photograph.

So to celebrate what we have - and to build our community pride - the Fraser Coast Chronicle is launching #SnapFraserCoast - a social media initiative to promote what we all love about living here.

Fraser Island - German tourists relax in the pristine waters of Lake McKenzie. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Fraser Island - German tourists relax in the pristine waters of Lake McKenzie. Photo: Alistair Brightman Alistair Brightman

For some, it's getting up at the crack of dawn and watching the sun rise - or taking a walk down one of our iconic piers late in the day.

Budding photographers will be joining similar quests in capital cities and regions across the country as part of the News Corp initiative in partnership with Canon Australia and Harvey Norman Photo Centre.

All you have to do is snap, hashtag your post #SnapFraserCoast and share on our Facebook page, or on Instagram or Twitter.

#SnapFraserCoast will culminate in a big day of snapping on November 22.

 

As we reach the winter solstice, a full moon rises through the pylons of the Urangan Pier over Fraser Island to light up the longest night of the year.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
As we reach the winter solstice, a full moon rises through the pylons of the Urangan Pier over Fraser Island to light up the longest night of the year.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

But before you do, here are some tips from renowned landscape photographer Jenn Cooper to capture sensational snaps.

"Make sure you get to the spot half an hour before sunrise or sunset to get set up and watch the different lights change," the Canon Collective ambassador says.

"Look for a shot that has something interesting in the foreground. This brings a sense of perspective to the shot. Reflections are great to bring interest into the shot."

 

The Mary River at Maryborough in between rain showers on Sunday.
The Mary River at Maryborough in between rain showers on Sunday. Debbie Polley

Ms Cooper said to think about storytelling when taking a photo - and consider markets for new faces and different cultures.

She also said camera settings were also crucial to taking a top photo.

"If you're just starting out turn the camera to AV mode, this will let you play with the depth of field, in terms of how much of the shot is in focus, while the camera does the rest."

If you are shooting with a mobile phone, make sure you lock in the focus and aperture by pressing and holding down on the screen where you want your focus and lighting to be.

 

The Maheno wreck on Fraser Island.
The Maheno wreck on Fraser Island. Amy Farquhar

Of course, you don't have to stick to just scenery when taking photos.

Perhaps, there's a great character in your town who would make a beautiful portrait.

You can also share photos of your family, pets and anything that you think is unique for your suburb.

Just remember to use the #SnapFraserCoast hashtag and ensure your post is public so we can share it with others.

 

The Mary Ann steams around Queens Park. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
The Mary Ann steams around Queens Park. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Photos from Instagram and Twitter will appear on a social media wall on our site.

We will be gathering the best of the photos posted on our Facebook page to create beautiful online galleries for all to see on our website and in our paper.

So let's all get snapping and share the beauty of the Fraser Coast.

Topics:  canon photography snapfrasercoast

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Pregnant widow shares heartbreak after husband dies

Pregnant widow shares heartbreak after husband dies

It has been less than two weeks since her husband died suddenly at their Maryborough home.

Business owners welcome shopping centre revamp

REDEVELOPMENT: Top of the Bay bakery owner Steven Sarah has welcomed the proposed redevelopment of the Bideford St shopping complex, saying the building is in dire need of an upgrade.

A revamp of the shopping complex was approved by council.

Why you should update your iOS today

Apple releases first major update for iOS 11. Picture: Joel Carrett

The new update has fixes to a number of iOS bugs

Bay veterans remember Beersheba on 100 year anniversary

WE WILL REMEMBER: Hervey Bay RSL Sub-branch members Toby Tidyman, Brian Tidyman and Simon Morley next to the light horse statue in Freedom Park during the service to commemorate 100 years since the Battle of Beersheba yesterday.

The Battle of Beersheba remembrance day was held yesterday.

Local Partners