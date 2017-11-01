SnapFraserCoast: show us what you love about here

WE live in one of the most beautiful regions on the planet.

From our beautiful beaches to our heritage precinct, the Fraser Coast has so much to photograph.

So to celebrate what we have - and to build our community pride - the Fraser Coast Chronicle is launching #SnapFraserCoast - a social media initiative to promote what we all love about living here.

Fraser Island - German tourists relax in the pristine waters of Lake McKenzie. Photo: Alistair Brightman Alistair Brightman

For some, it's getting up at the crack of dawn and watching the sun rise - or taking a walk down one of our iconic piers late in the day.

Budding photographers will be joining similar quests in capital cities and regions across the country as part of the News Corp initiative in partnership with Canon Australia and Harvey Norman Photo Centre.

All you have to do is snap, hashtag your post #SnapFraserCoast and share on our Facebook page, or on Instagram or Twitter.

#SnapFraserCoast will culminate in a big day of snapping on November 22.

As we reach the winter solstice, a full moon rises through the pylons of the Urangan Pier over Fraser Island to light up the longest night of the year.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

But before you do, here are some tips from renowned landscape photographer Jenn Cooper to capture sensational snaps.

"Make sure you get to the spot half an hour before sunrise or sunset to get set up and watch the different lights change," the Canon Collective ambassador says.

"Look for a shot that has something interesting in the foreground. This brings a sense of perspective to the shot. Reflections are great to bring interest into the shot."

The Mary River at Maryborough in between rain showers on Sunday. Debbie Polley

Ms Cooper said to think about storytelling when taking a photo - and consider markets for new faces and different cultures.

She also said camera settings were also crucial to taking a top photo.

"If you're just starting out turn the camera to AV mode, this will let you play with the depth of field, in terms of how much of the shot is in focus, while the camera does the rest."

If you are shooting with a mobile phone, make sure you lock in the focus and aperture by pressing and holding down on the screen where you want your focus and lighting to be.

The Maheno wreck on Fraser Island. Amy Farquhar

Of course, you don't have to stick to just scenery when taking photos.

Perhaps, there's a great character in your town who would make a beautiful portrait.

You can also share photos of your family, pets and anything that you think is unique for your suburb.

Just remember to use the #SnapFraserCoast hashtag and ensure your post is public so we can share it with others.

The Mary Ann steams around Queens Park. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Photos from Instagram and Twitter will appear on a social media wall on our site.

We will be gathering the best of the photos posted on our Facebook page to create beautiful online galleries for all to see on our website and in our paper.

So let's all get snapping and share the beauty of the Fraser Coast.