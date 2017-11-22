SnapFraserCoast: Today is the day to snap away

Chief Chronicle photographer Alistair Brightman said it's all about composition and light.

TODAY is the day #SnapFraserCoast will culminate in a big day of snapping!

To celebrate the national social media initiative which promotes what we love about living here, our top photographers have shared their tips to keep in mind when you're out and about snapping photos of our beautiful region.

"A good photo is the sum total of all its parts so if you get these two elements right you're more than halfway there," Mr Brightman said.

"Scan the viewfinder - keep in the frame what helps the final shot and get rid of any distracting elements.

"Be original - if you're going to photograph the pier at Urangan, try a different angle to all the other photos you've seen of this iconic structure, otherwise pick a subject that is unique to you and take lots of frames from many angles," he said.

Photographer Valerie Horton said it was always important to consider the story you want to tell with your photos.

"A picture tells a thousand words so always think about what story you want your photograph to tell," she said.

To get involved today, all you have to do is snap, hashtag your post #SnapFraserCoast (super important) and share your photo on our Facebook page, or to Instagram or Twitter (If sharing on Instagram, your profile has to be public).

As all pictures taken on the day will be curated with the selection available to be viewed by selecting your city or region at www.snapaustralia.com.au