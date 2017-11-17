SnapFraserCoast: What you love about living here

Being able to just jump out of the car for 5 mins, squish the sand between our toes, splash in the shallows and then jump back in the car off to our next appointment.#snapfrasercoast

Being able to just jump out of the car for 5 mins, squish the sand between our toes, splash in the shallows and then jump back in the car off to our next appointment.#snapfrasercoast Bianca Robinson

ONE of the best things about living on the Fraser Coast is being able to jump out of the car for a quick beach stop.

The Coast's Bianca Robinson shared a photo of a little one doing just this - the one thing she loves about living near the beach.

There is loads to love about the beautiful region we are lucky enough to call home.

Snappers have shared the number one thing they love about where we live for #SnapFraserCoast.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle recently launched #SnapFraserCoast, a national social media initiative to promote what we love about living here.

To get involved, all you have to do is snap, hashtag your post #SnapFraserCoast (super important) and share your photo on our Facebook page, or to Instagram or Twitter.

#SnapFraserCoast will culminate in a big day of snapping on November 22.