SnapFraserCoast: Where you love on the Fraser Coast

Amy Formosa Full Profile Login to follow

WE asked you to share photos of where you love on the Fraser Coast.

We live in one of the most stunning patches in Queensland from our stunning beaches right through to rich heritage and picturesque countryside.

The pier was a popular spot, as was the world renowned Fraser Island.

To celebrate what we have - and to build our community pride - the Fraser Coast Chronicle has launched #SnapFraserCoast - a social media initiative to promote what we all love about living here.

All you have to do is snap, hashtag your post #SnapFraserCoast and share on our Facebook page, or on Instagram or Twitter.

#SnapFraserCoast will culminate in a big day of snapping on November 22.

Check out some of the stunning photos you shared, showcasing what you love in our region.