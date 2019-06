Relish Food & Wine Festival - Casey Baumgart and Sophie MacAuslan from Maryborough at the Relish photo booth.

Alistair Brightman

THOUSANDS streamed through the gates at the Relish Food and Wine Festival in Maryborough on Saturday.

There was plenty to see and do throughout the day from the Brews and Blues Cruise to the Bond Store Gin Joint along with a variety of demonstrations and displays throughout the day.

The crowd was also impressed to see celebrity guest Matt Golinski, who held demonstrations throughout the day.