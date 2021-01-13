SNEAK PEEK: Inside Scarlet Harem as brothel reopens

Kunda Park brothel Scarlet Harem has reopened under new ownership after being closed for more than four years. Picture: Patrick Woods.

The Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel has reopened under new ownership after laying dormant for more than four years.

Scarlet Harem's former owner Paris Satine put the Kunda Park property on the market in October 2016 due to ill health.

The brothel, originally named Moulin Rouge, opened in 2002.

Despite multiple agencies marketing the brothel, it failed to sell, until now.

Brisbane man Michael Sun, who has a decade of industry experience, purchased the centre for an undisclosed figure.

It reopened to the public on Thursday last week.

"The centre has opened under new, experienced ownership and management, with a team that has more than 20 years industry experience," a Scarlet Harem spokeswoman said on behalf of Mr Sun.

"The decor of the brothel has been simplified and will be undergoing major staged renovations over the coming months.

"The powerhouse management team have previously worked together on the Sunshine Coast and have a fantastic reputation with the clients and sex workers in Queensland."

The spokeswoman said Scarlet Harem's vision was to "continue to provide a safe and healthy environment for both sex workers and clientele".

"This includes supporting the disabled community and educating all clients on the importance of safe sexual practises," she said.

She said the clientele of all establishments like Scarlet Harem was very broad from high-profile professionals, holiday makers, tradesmen and widows.

"There is no niche," she said.

"The main focus for us is providing the whole experience, you aren't just here to have sex, you get high-class, five-star treatment.

"However, Scarlet Harem has always supported the disabled community and will continue to follow this tradition.

"Scarlet Harem welcomes all and doesn't discriminate."

Scarlet Harem management said the brothel is thoroughly cleaned every hour to cater for the strict COVID-19 health guidelines. Picture: Patrick Woods.

The two-level brothel, positioned next to the Secret Door strip club, is open seven days a week.

The spokeswoman said the reopening did not have any added difficulties from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All Queensland legal brothels are governed by the Queensland Prostitution Licensing Authority, so strict health and safety protocol have always been the number one focus in the policies and procedures," she said.

"Being the close contact industry it is, basically we already had the COVID health and safety procedures in place before COVID was a thing.

"Just like all businesses, we have had to modify those procedures in accordance with Queensland Health guidelines.

"Basically the rooms are cleaned every hour and recorded in the logbook."

Scarlet Harem is one of only two legal brothels on the Coast, alongside Lush at Marcoola.