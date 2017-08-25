25°
Business

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside Hervey Bay's new nightclub

Annie Perets
| 25th Aug 2017 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HERVEY Bay's only nightclub is here... and party goers are in for a wild ride.

The new venue called Smokenleather will open today from 5pm, practically unrecognisable from its former existence as Viper.

Complete with themed booths, a beer garden, and an owl-shaped DJ deck, the venue's mastermind is its owner Shaun Leather.

"I've had people tell me the inside looks like something from Alice in Wonderland," Mr Leather said.

"Owning a nightclub is a childhood dream.

"When my uncle Chris and I saw Viper on the market we joked about buying it, but then we realised it wouldn't be such a bad idea."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The building's transformation has three months of work, with the effort put-in visible through the building's exterior and interior.

Mr Leather hopes the new club will encourage people of all ages to dress up and enjoy a night out in Hervey Bay.

"We hope to get a whole new crowd going out, and for people to be able to experience real night life," he said.

"So it's going to be a place for both those both in the younger and older age brackets. "

The venue has uplifted its dress code too to help "stomp out misbehaviour".

But don't feel too much pressure by that - just dress nice, and no thongs or boardshorts.

In about a month, restaurant Smokey's Barbecue will open next to Smokenleather providing a feed at those odd hours of the day or night.

"After we close the club, it will be a place that our patrons could go to from there," Mr Leather said.

Smokenleather will be open Fridays and Saturdays, 5pm-2am.

It is located at 410 Charlton Esplanade, Hervey Bay.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcbusiness fcoffbeat fraser coast

Serial Bay thief, 64, busted after stealing 157 items

Serial Bay thief, 64, busted after stealing 157 items

She appeared in court sobbing, while standing in the same criminal box she has found herself in on numerous occasions in the last decade.

New Fraser Coast childcare centre nears completion

UNDER CONSTRUCTION: Win Projects managing director Glen Winney said construction on the new childcare centre should be complete in late October.

The facility is expected to be completed by late October.

Residents, rider to rally against Wide Bay Burnett fracking

A rally against fracking in the Wide Bay Burnett region will be held on September 3.

A rally will take place on September 3.

Debbie is giving back, educating and caring for PNG girls

GIRLS DAY: Debbie will take the care packages to PNG with her in October.

Donations needed for Day for Girls.

Local Partners

St John's Anglican Church blessed with new priest

"It has been a true blessing in my life to have been called to Hervey Bay and I am ever grateful to the faith placed in me by the parish and our Archbishop."

Debra breaks silence on cochlear implant

Fraser Coast Cochlear Implant Support Group member Debra Haigh encourages residents with hearing difficulties to attend this Saturday’s public meeting.

“It (hearing) just went in a moment and never came back."

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

Bachelor recap: Elise the new favourite to win Matty's heart

ELISE Stacy, one of the new favourites to win The Bachelor, has revealed that she nearly quit Ten’s dating show earlier this year.

This kind of story is what makes the Gympie Muster great

Kevin and Dolly Leahy were married at the Muster on August 22, 2012. 24.08.17 Gympie Music Muster.

The Muster's iconic Bra Bar marks anniversary

GoT's mind-blowing dragon theory

Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

A theory about the show’s dragons could explain this week's episode.

Massive talent from little folk on show in Little Big Shots

Shane Jacobson hosts Little Big Shots.

Shane Jacobson has as much fun as his guests in new talent show.

‘I’m pissed off’: Bachelorette finally loses it

Matty is made take Elise on a date by her dad.

UNREST is brewing in the Bachelor mansion.

What's on the big screen this week

Domhnall Gleeson and Tom Cruise in a scene from American Made.

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

Bay upcoming actor to make appearance on your TV soon

RISING STAR: Hervey Bay actor Elliot Ashton.

He recently did filming for an upcoming crime drama.

All OFFERS CONSIDERED!

32 Hunter Street, Torbanlea 4662

House 4 1 3 $310,000

This beautifully presented home offers extra-large bedrooms and multiple living areas. Perfectly positioned on a 2023m2 corner block to take full advantage of the...

Great Family Home

57 Bayswater Drive, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 bedroom home, main with ensuite Open plan kitchen, family and dining area Separate formal lounge room Under-roof entertainment area Double remote control...

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Quiet Location, Close to Boat Ramp

5 Capri Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 1 1 $255,000

3 Bedrooms 4th Bedroom or Large Rumpus Open Plan Lounge/Dining Area Good Size Entertaining Area 786m2 block (approx) Minutes To Boat Ramp Quiet Location Ideal...

Your own peace of paradise with views across the Bay to Fraser Island.

6 Flinders St, Point Vernon 4655

House 6 2 2 Auction in...

This beautiful 2 story timber home is situated in popular Point Vernon in a quiet street only one back from the Esplanade. The home has 6 bedrooms or 4 bedrooms...

DUAL LIVING - GOOD LOCATION

23 Mayfair Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms in Main House Separate room with own bathroom and kitchenette Double lock up garage Won't last long Inspect today

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

NOTHING TO DO- JUST MOVE IN

2/20 Thomas Street, Pialba 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

2 bedrooms En-suite off main Large living area Air conditioned living area, fans throughout Study Nook Covered entertaining area Single lock up garage Low body...

In the heart of Mooloolaba

Stand out from the rest.

Open for inspection homes August 24 - 30

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Outstanding location and size

Character home on 690sq m with medium density zoning near the river

Strangers restore home after trashed by drug-addicts

Strangers restore home.

A Towoomba man was facing the prospect of never renting again