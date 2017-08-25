SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside Hervey Bay's new nightclub

HERVEY Bay's only nightclub is here... and party goers are in for a wild ride.
The new venue called Smokenleather will open today from 5pm, practically unrecognisable from its former existence as Viper.
Complete with themed booths, a beer garden, and an owl-shaped DJ deck, the venue's mastermind is its owner Shaun Leather.
"I've had people tell me the inside looks like something from Alice in Wonderland," Mr Leather said.
"Owning a nightclub is a childhood dream.
"When my uncle Chris and I saw Viper on the market we joked about buying it, but then we realised it wouldn't be such a bad idea."
The building's transformation has three months of work, with the effort put-in visible through the building's exterior and interior.
Mr Leather hopes the new club will encourage people of all ages to dress up and enjoy a night out in Hervey Bay.
"We hope to get a whole new crowd going out, and for people to be able to experience real night life," he said.
"So it's going to be a place for both those both in the younger and older age brackets. "
The venue has uplifted its dress code too to help "stomp out misbehaviour".
But don't feel too much pressure by that - just dress nice, and no thongs or boardshorts.
In about a month, restaurant Smokey's Barbecue will open next to Smokenleather providing a feed at those odd hours of the day or night.
"After we close the club, it will be a place that our patrons could go to from there," Mr Leather said.
Smokenleather will be open Fridays and Saturdays, 5pm-2am.
It is located at 410 Charlton Esplanade, Hervey Bay.