SNEAK PEEK: Bay mum's eight hour body paint makeover

STUNNING: Hervey Bay breast cancer survivor Kat Thompson in body paint for next year's So Brave calendar. Contributed

LOOKING at herself in the mirror after being body painted from head to toe, Kat Thompson said she felt beautiful.

After a year of intense breast cancer treatment, the 41-year-old was chosen as a model in a calendar for charity So Brave, which features cancer survivors from across Australia.

The photoshoot took place on Thursday around Hervey Bay, after eight hours of body paint application. Ms Thompson said she received nothing but positive vibes from strangers who witnessed her strutting through town in her colourful look.

"I was really excited, I completely trusted the body painter," Ms Thompson said.

"After going through all this horrible, yucky breast cancer, having beautiful paint all over felt like a celebration of me."

Presale for the 2019 calendar has started online at sobrave.com.au.