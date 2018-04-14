Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STUNNING: Hervey Bay breast cancer survivor Kat Thompson in body paint for next year's So Brave calendar.
STUNNING: Hervey Bay breast cancer survivor Kat Thompson in body paint for next year's So Brave calendar. Contributed
News

SNEAK PEEK: Bay mum's eight hour body paint makeover

Annie Perets
by
14th Apr 2018 5:12 AM

LOOKING at herself in the mirror after being body painted from head to toe, Kat Thompson said she felt beautiful.

After a year of intense breast cancer treatment, the 41-year-old was chosen as a model in a calendar for charity So Brave, which features cancer survivors from across Australia.

The photoshoot took place on Thursday around Hervey Bay, after eight hours of body paint application. Ms Thompson said she received nothing but positive vibes from strangers who witnessed her strutting through town in her colourful look.

"I was really excited, I completely trusted the body painter," Ms Thompson said.

"After going through all this horrible, yucky breast cancer, having beautiful paint all over felt like a celebration of me."

Presale for the 2019 calendar has started online at sobrave.com.au.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    How a prison drug smuggling plot was busted

    How a prison drug smuggling plot was busted

    Crime From the bra to behind bars, drug plot adds more grief for inmates

    Former police officer shares story of Tiaro road tragedy

    Former police officer shares story of Tiaro road tragedy

    News The horror crash near Tiaro left a family decimated.

    Dad arrested after threatening to fight security

    Dad arrested after threatening to fight security

    News He fronted court this week for the Australia Day incident.

    EVENT: Bay Break Multisports Festival gets set to kick off

    EVENT: Bay Break Multisports Festival gets set to kick off

    Sport There will be almost double the amount of competitors this year.

    Local Partners