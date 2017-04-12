SNEAK PEEK: First look at Maryborough's Peace Cake

TWO artists are very close to finishing the replica of the iconic Peace Cake, which will be unveiled at the Peace Cake Ball, a charity event to be held at Maryborough RSL on Saturday, April 29.



Local sculptors Elizabeth Hersey and Marni Koster are putting in place the final miniature embellishments of Maryborough's replica Peace Cake.



The completed cake will be a surprise for all those who attend the unveiling of it at the Maryborough Mural Project's fundraising ball.



"The Peace Cake has been a mammoth project.



"I accepted the challenge simply because I wanted to become knowledgeable in polymer clay," sculptor Marni Koster said.



"Eight months later and yes, I have knowledge of polymer clay. This cake does not reflect my style of work, but I will be using it in my traditional style of abstract and abstract expressionistic art," she said.



Elizabeth, the artistic co-ordinator, said the project had been a huge undertaking, with more than 1800 hours and seven months of work to replicate the Peace Cake.



"Although we are not quite done, it's looking great and the feedback has been very positive," Elizabeth said.



"We ran a two-day and one-day workshop for local cake decorators and artists to make selected embellishments for the project, with all the key pieces made by both Marni and myself.



"Every piece on this sculpture has been painstakingly made by hand, right down to each piping replica," she said.



Elizabeth Lowrie, co-founder of the Maryborough Mural Project, said the cake was absolutely amazing and would not disappoint.



"Elizabeth has put many hours into the project and the community owes her and Marni a huge debt for producing such a beautiful installation," she said.



"Elizabeth conducted extensive research on the original cake to ensure each embellishment and element is historically correct.



"It will be exact.



"Besides, there is outstanding military entertainment, a two course meal, starters and Maryborough businesses have given some bargain donations for auction at the ball.



"All in all the makings of a fun-filled night.



"Tickets are available from the Maryborough RSL."



Tickets to the event will cost $100 and will include a three course meal and entertainment.

