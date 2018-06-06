Menu
SNEAK PEEK: First look at Hervey Bay's new gaming cafe
SNEAK PEEK: Fraser Coast's new gaming cafe ready to go cyber

Blake Antrobus
by
6th Jun 2018 5:00 PM
THIS is the place the Fraser Coast's legions of gamers will soon call home.

After more than seven months of development, the Game Lab Cyber Cafe will open its doors to the public on Friday.

The Chronicle has gained an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the premises in Pialba Place and all the gadgets and games on show.

Once open, the store is expected to house about 18 computers and four consoles, and in time a virtual reality station.

 

An inside look at the computers at the Game Lab Cyber Cafe.
An inside look at the computers at the Game Lab Cyber Cafe.

Co-owner Chris Shanahan said it was "awesome" to see the site take shape.

 

GOING CYBER: Chris Shanahan puts some of the final touches on the Game Lab Cyber Cafe ahead of its opening on Friday. The store will feature about 18 computers and four consoles for game enthusiasts to play on.
GOING CYBER: Chris Shanahan puts some of the final touches on the Game Lab Cyber Cafe ahead of its opening on Friday. The store will feature about 18 computers and four consoles for game enthusiasts to play on.

"The desks are custom-made, and I had to build about 20 of them myself," Mr Shanahan said.

"There's still some final touches, so we're putting the last of the computers in and cleaning the entire store."

The cafe's opening marks the end of a journey for owner Dean Possumah, who co-founded the cafe with Mr Shanahan and Brody Papavasiliou.

The Game Lab + Cyber Cafe - (L) Brody Papavasiliou, Chris Shanahan and Dean Possumah.
The Game Lab + Cyber Cafe - (L) Brody Papavasiliou, Chris Shanahan and Dean Possumah.

OPINION: Net cafes strike fine balance of social life

It was originally planned to open in March, but location setbacks pushed the date back.

He said opening a space like this had been "on the dream cards for quite some time."

"When you're younger it seems a bit like a pipe dream," Mr Possumah said.

"I'm treating it as a place for people to hang out and a business, so it ticks both of those boxes for me."

The Game Lab Cyber Cafe opens 10am Friday.

Book a time at thegamelab.com.au.

