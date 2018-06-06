SNEAK PEEK: Fraser Coast's new gaming cafe ready to go cyber
THIS is the place the Fraser Coast's legions of gamers will soon call home.
After more than seven months of development, the Game Lab Cyber Cafe will open its doors to the public on Friday.
The Chronicle has gained an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the premises in Pialba Place and all the gadgets and games on show.
Once open, the store is expected to house about 18 computers and four consoles, and in time a virtual reality station.
Co-owner Chris Shanahan said it was "awesome" to see the site take shape.
"The desks are custom-made, and I had to build about 20 of them myself," Mr Shanahan said.
"There's still some final touches, so we're putting the last of the computers in and cleaning the entire store."
The cafe's opening marks the end of a journey for owner Dean Possumah, who co-founded the cafe with Mr Shanahan and Brody Papavasiliou.
OPINION: Net cafes strike fine balance of social life
It was originally planned to open in March, but location setbacks pushed the date back.
He said opening a space like this had been "on the dream cards for quite some time."
"When you're younger it seems a bit like a pipe dream," Mr Possumah said.
"I'm treating it as a place for people to hang out and a business, so it ticks both of those boxes for me."
The Game Lab Cyber Cafe opens 10am Friday.
Book a time at thegamelab.com.au.