SNEAK PEEK: Iconic Bay business site gets big facelift

The former Hoolihans Irish Restaurant and Bar is getting a huge facelift.

WITH the Hervey Bay food scene being taken to the next level recently, one commercial property owner hopes a major renovation will entice a new eatery to join the club.

Hoolihans Irish pub closed for good in January last year.

The owner of the building at 382 Esplanade, John Dorrian has spent months refitting the Esplanade space.

Mr Dorrian said the building was in poor shape prior to the refit and he hoped the renovations would help people see the potential in the building.

The restaurants old signature timber panelling now has a crisp white finish.

A cladded exterior and new french windows with attached tables are also in the works.

The property investor said the building still had a liquor licence and kitchen which made it perfect for a bar or restaurant to move in.

He said the new clean minimalist layout would be the perfect starting block for any hopeful restaurateurs who were looking to open quickly or may not have the capital to fit out their own store from scratch.

John said it hasn’t all be easy going but no corners had been cut on the project right down to finding pavers to match the existing floor.

“They stopped manufacturing that tile about 20 years ago so I had to go around and find some second hand ones,” he said.

The long time local said he has enjoyed watching Hervey Bay boom in recent months and was excited about seeing who might move into the space.

If anyone is interested in leasing the space contact Ray White on 4128 5000 or Linda Bland from Century 21 on 0409 121 648.