SNEAK PEEK: Rescue boat build making waves

VOLUNTEER Marine Rescue Hervey Bay's new $1.3 million boat, Rescue 1 is just months away from leaving the workshop.

Vice Commodore Jill Barclay said the boat was on track for completion in November followed by sea trials and training scheduled for December and January.

"The Fraser Coast is the state's third-busiest rescue zone, and the addition of Rescue 1 to our fleet will be a huge plus," she said.

"By May, the structure was turned over and we had what was starting to look like a very nice boat.

The funding for the new vessel was a joint effort between VMR Hervey Bay, Hand Heart Pocket the charity of Freemasons Queensland and the State Government and it is being built at Allweld Manufacturing in Maryborough.

The Freemasons inspected the construction of Rescue 1 with Wide Bay Freemason Russell Darcy said it was a special occasion to see the progress.

"It looks marvellous, what's been done so far, we are grateful to VMR Hervey Bay and Allweld Manufacturing for giving us this opportunity to get a sneak peek of the new vessel," Mr Darcy said.

Hand Heart Pocket Chief Executive Officer Gary Mark said the Freemason charity was proud to support the initiative.

"We are very much looking forward to celebrating the commissioning of the vessel with the people of the Wide Bay early next year," he said.