Sneaky syringe, stash lands man in Coast court

A man was found with a hypodermic syringe in his waistband. Photo: File/ Generic

A MAN has appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on drug and driving charges.

Peter Albert Martin pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs, drug utensils, controlled drugs, failing to dispose of a syringe and driving while disqualified.

The court heard on June 1 in Nikenbah, Mr Martin was caught with 1 gram cannabis, a water pipe and the controlled drug pregabalin without a prescription.

In August he was also caught driving disqualified.

On that occasion he was spotted putting something into his waistband which was found to be a syringe.

Defence lawyer Michael Riddell said Mr Martin had a good employment history until he suffered a work-related injury.

“That severely effected his ability to work, he turned to the use of drugs as a means to help him sleep and maintain pain relief,” he said.

“At the time that he drove, his partner was heavily pregnant with their fourth child. He instructs me she was unwell and needed some items.

“There was nothing about his driving that attracted the attention of police.”

Magistrate John Milburn took into account the pleas of guilty when sentencing.

“You have a serious offence with the driving charge, but there are circumstances which led you to drive on that occasion,” Magistrate Milburn said.

“Imprisonment is a last resort … in my view there is an alternative other than to imprison you given your plea of guilty, co-operation and reference material which show you have support and a great deal of insight.”

Mr Martin was disqualified from driving for two years, subject to an 18 month probation order and conviction was recorded but he was not punished further.